X Corp Faces Another Lawsuit as Ad Agency Claims Trademark Infringement

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, is facing another lawsuit, this time from advertising agency X Social Media. The agency filed a complaint in Florida, alleging that X Corp’s recent name change infringes on their trademark. X Social Media claims that they have been using the X Social Media Mark since 2016 and that X Corp was aware of their existing rights to the trademark. The agency argues that the name change will be financially and strategically harmful to their business, as they have invested over $400 million in advertising, with $2 million dedicated to brand awareness.

The complaint states that X Corp has used its social media clout, marketing resources, and national presence to dominate consumer perception of its ‘X’ mark. X Social Media is seeking an order to block X Corp from using the X name and is requesting unspecified damages.

In addition to this lawsuit, X Corp’s CEO, Elon Musk, is also facing a libel lawsuit. Musk falsely claimed that a recent graduate, Ben Brody, was a government agent posing as a neo-Nazi. The lawsuit accuses Musk of making reckless false statements and promoting disinformation. Brody and his family were allegedly doxxed as a result of Musk’s conspiracy theory, causing them to flee their home and suffer mental anguish. The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages.

Despite being informed of the defamation claim, Musk has declined to retract his unfounded accusation or issue an apology.

Definitions:

– Trademark: a symbol, word, or phrase legally registered or established use as representing a company or product.

– Libel: a published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation.

