New Uphill Trend as Elon Musk’s X Sells Old Twitter Handles for $50,000 and Higher

In a groundbreaking move, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has recently launched a handle marketplace, offering unused Twitter handles for sale at a starting price of $50,000. This innovative initiative, spearheaded the @Handle Team within X, aims to create a fresh landscape for Twitter users, providing them with the opportunity to procure sought-after usernames that were previously unavailable.

According to an insightful report Forbes, numerous potential buyers have already been quoted the price of $50,000 to secure their desired handle. These exclusive transactions have showcased a strong demand for unique and memorable Twitter identities, affirming the platform’s significance in today’s digital age.

While Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter sparked early speculation about the possibility of selling old usernames, it is now becoming a reality. Musk had expressed concern over the abundance of handles held “bots and trolls” back in November 2022, vowing to liberate them from their dormant state. This commitment to revitalizing Twitter’s online community has become a focal point of X’s strategy.

Although X had initially planned to release approximately 1.5 billion usernames January 2023, it seems that the anticipated surge in available handles has been postponed. The current inactive account policy, which prompts users to log in every 30 days to maintain active statuses, remains unchanged. X’s employees have clarified that the company will not be releasing inactive usernames at this time, subtly hinting at potential future developments.

FAQ:

Q: How much do the old Twitter handles cost?

A: The price for old Twitter handles starts at $50,000 and can vary depending on the specific username’s desirability.

Q: Are all inactive usernames going to be released eventually?

A: As of now, X has not announced plans to release inactive usernames for public acquisition. However, future developments in this regard cannot be ruled out.

Q: Who is responsible for the handle marketplace within X?

A: The @Handle Team is managing the handle marketplace initiative within Elon Musk’s X, facilitating the sale of unused Twitter handles.