New Study Highlights the Impact of Elon Musk’s Policies on Social Media Research

A recent survey conducted the Coalition for Independent Technology Research has revealed the significant disruptions caused Elon Musk’s policies on social media research. Over 100 studies focused on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been canceled, suspended, or altered due to restrictions imposed Musk on accessing the platform’s data.

One of the primary methods affected was the free academic access to X’s application programming interface (API), which provided researchers with valuable data on approximately 10 million tweets per month. In February of this year, X informed researchers that this access would be discontinued as part of an overall tool overhaul. This limitation has hindered researchers’ ability to analyze and understand the origin and spread of false information during real-time events, such as the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The survey also highlighted researchers’ concerns about potential legal action from X regarding their findings or use of data. This apprehension arises from X’s previous lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), following the organization’s critical reports on X’s content moderation practices.

Furthermore, the study showcased the negative consequences of Musk’s ownership of X, including advertisers fleeing the platform due to concerns about brand safety. X’s U.S. ad revenue has declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since Musk’s acquisition.

The survey identified 30 canceled projects, 47 stalled projects, and 27 instances where researchers had to change platforms. Researchers expressed worry about the future of these studies and the limited availability of fresh data for ongoing projects.

The impact of Musk’s policies extends beyond X as well. The European Union is currently investigating X’s handling of disinformation, which has hindered multiple independent research studies. The reduced ability to study the platform amplifies the risk of increased hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation for X users.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s policies have had a profound impact on social media research, with numerous studies being derailed or modified. The limitations placed on data access and the fear of legal repercussions have created significant challenges for researchers. It remains to be seen how these disruptions will affect our understanding of social media’s influence on society and the potential consequences in the future.

