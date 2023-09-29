Elon Musk’s X Platform Targets LinkedIn with New Job Posting Feature

Elon Musk’s X platform, which aims to become an all-in-one social media platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users to view open job roles directly on their X profiles. The feature, announced Tesla Recruiting’s X account, is similar to LinkedIn’s job posting feature, enabling companies to inform people of job vacancies they are actively recruiting to fill.

This update has been well-received the X community, with many users drawing comparisons to LinkedIn’s job-focused approach. The new feature not only makes it easier for job seekers to find opportunities but also benefits companies in their search for the right candidates.

Musk has expressed his intention to transform X into a comprehensive social media platform, reminiscent of China’s WeChat. In addition to the job posting feature, Musk has teased other updates that would attract content creators to X, such as X livestream and long-form written work. The platform also plans to introduce video and audio calls in the future.

Musk’s ambitious goal for X is to reach a market cap of $1 trillion. By offering a wide range of features and services, he aims to create a platform that caters to various user needs, from job searching to content creation and communication.

As X continues to evolve and expand its capabilities, it is positioning itself as a strong competitor to established social media platforms like LinkedIn. With the addition of job postings, X aims to provide a seamless and comprehensive experience for users, further solidifying its position in the social media landscape.

