Twitter Experiences Significant Decrease in Web and Mobile Usage

Twitter, now known as X, has witnessed a substantial decline in both web traffic and mobile usage. In September, global online traffic to twitter.com decreased 14%, while the ads.twitter.com portal for advertisers experienced a decline of 16.5%. This trend was consistent across multiple countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Australia, all of which saw decreases in Twitter usage.

The usage of Twitter’s mobile apps also saw a decline of 17.8% in the US and 14.8% internationally over the course of a year. These figures align with longer-term trends, indicating an 11.6% decline in US web traffic to twitter.com and a 7% decline worldwide in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The US also experienced a 12.8% decrease in mobile app usage during this time.

Despite these challenges, Elon Musk’s postings and profile on the platform saw a significant 96% year-over-year increase in visitors in September. However, negative comparisons with other popular social networks highlight that Twitter’s declining trend is not unique to the platform. Similarweb reported a 3.7% year-over-year decrease in traffic to the top 100 social networks and communities in September, while TikTok reported a 22.8% spike in global web traffic during the same period.

Twitter’s efforts to combat bots may be one explanation for the fall in usage, but Musk’s recent introduction of a $1 yearly fee for new users could also be a contributing factor. This fee was implemented to discourage bots, allowing new users to read messages for free but requiring payment to publish content. Musk has further revealed plans to launch two additional premium paid levels on X, with one tier offering affordable access to exclusive features and the other providing an ad-free experience alongside premium features.

