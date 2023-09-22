Social Media Platform X Faces Accusations in Rebranding Campaign

In the midst of a rebranding campaign, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has come under fire for an ad that briefly showcased an accusation made some of owner Elon Musk’s biggest critics. The two-minute spot, released on Thursday, featured user posts highlighting the platform’s role in delivering news, sports, and culture. However, one of the visible posts, albeit for a short duration, was from a critic of Musk, the site’s owner.

The post, attributed to a popular left-leaning account called Right Wing Cope, alleged that Musk had blamed the decline in Twitter’s value on the Jewish community. The post included a screenshot of one of Musk’s recent tweets where he criticized the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), accusing them of causing financial losses to the site calling for advertisers to pause spending after Musk acquired it.

Musk claimed that the ADL would be responsible for destroying half the value of the company, leading to a series of tweets where he threatened to sue the organization and engaged with white supremacist accounts critical of the group. Despite the controversy, Musk maintains that he is “pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind.”

The ad featuring the critical post was taken down X shortly after its release, which prompted further criticism from Right Wing Cope. X later uploaded a revised version of the ad without the post critical of Musk. However, the incident has raised questions about the rebranding campaign and the platform’s ability to handle issues related to hate speech and criticism of its owner.

