X Corp Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Rebranding Name

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, has been sued a legal-marketing company, X Social Media, in federal court in Florida. X Social Media claims that the new name chosen X Corp infringes on its trademark that incorporates the letter “X.” The lawsuit alleges that the rebranding is likely to cause consumer confusion.

This case may be the first of several trademark disputes that X Corp, owned Elon Musk, could face over the use of the letter “X” in its branding. Many tech companies, including Microsoft and Meta Platforms, already hold federal trademarks that include the letter “X.”

X Corp has recently applied for its own U.S. trademarks covering the letter “X.” The company has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

X Social Media, based in Windermere, Florida, is an ad agency specializing in mass-tort litigation. Founded in 2015, the agency helps connect residents of the Florida panhandle with attorneys following events like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The lawsuit claims that X Social Media has used the name “X Social Media” since 2016 and holds a federal trademark for it. The company has invested over $400 million in Facebook advertising to reach potential clients.

According to the lawsuit, Twitter’s rebranding has already caused confusion among customers and resulted in a loss of revenue for X Social Media. The agency is seeking to force X Corp to cease using the “X” name and is also seeking unspecified damages.

This case highlights the challenges that arise when two companies use similar branding elements. It serves as a reminder for businesses to carefully consider potential trademark infringement before rebranding.

Sources:

– Reuters (source article)

– Blake Brittain (reporter for Reuters Legal)