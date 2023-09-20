Environmental Groups Criticize Elon Musk’s X App for Climate Change Misinformation

Environmental groups have criticized Elon Musk’s X app, previously known as Twitter, for its handling of climate change misinformation. Climate Action Against Disinformation, a coalition of over 50 environmental groups and organizations, ranked X last in its scorecard due to the app’s lack of clear policies against the spread of misleading information about climate change.

The coalition highlighted that false climate information is easily found on X, with some prominent accounts promoting the idea that climate change is a “hoax” or spreading conspiracy theories about green energy projects. Even Musk himself has made erroneous statements, claiming that activities above ground have no impact on climate change.

The coalition argues that this misinformation hinders necessary action on climate change, including further restrictions on fossil fuels. Erika Seiber, a spokesperson for Friends of the Earth, a member of the coalition, stated, “A toxic and fossil-fueled minority is drowning out the voices of science and reason, and social media platforms are complicit.”

The report was timed for release during Climate Week NYC and the U.N. General Assembly session, where discussions on climate change take place. The researchers behind the scorecard reached out to X for comment but did not receive a response.

X received a score of 1 out of 21 on the scorecard, with its only point coming from having an easily accessible privacy policy. In contrast, Pinterest received the highest score on the scorecard with 12 points. The platform was praised for defining climate misinformation in detail, releasing annual reports on climate misinformation trends, banning the monetization of climate misinformation, and protecting the personal data of those protesting fossil fuels.

Other social media platforms evaluated in the scorecard include TikTok, Meta (formerly Facebook), and YouTube, which received scores of 9, 8, and 6, respectively. The report did not cover all social media apps but noted ongoing discussions with other tech platforms such as LinkedIn and Wikipedia.

The spread of climate change denial on social media platforms has long concerned researchers. Climate-related conspiracy theories often overlap with other types of misinformation and can spike after extreme weather events. Platforms like Meta and YouTube have implemented strategies to combat climate misinformation, such as labeling posts and demonetizing climate deniers.

However, the scorecard highlighted that access to non-personal data for researchers and academics remains limited across all platforms. Despite some progress, it is clear that more needs to be done to combat climate change misinformation on social media and ensure transparency in platform policies.

