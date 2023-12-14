Elon Musk’s Twitter Controversy Leads to Surge in Instagram Advertising

A recent investigation Sensor Tower has revealed a significant surge in advertising expenditure on Instagram several prominent US companies, including Walt Disney and Comcast. Following Elon Musk’s controversial statements on his platform, X, these companies have shifted their advertising strategies and increased their spending on Instagram.

The data shows a 40% increase in advertising spending Disney and a 6% increase Comcast on the Meta-owned app in the two weeks following November 20. In a similar move, Paramount tripled its advertising spending on Snapchat during the same period.

This shift highlights the challenges faced Elon Musk and his platform, X. Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post that falsely accused members of the Jewish community led to a significant loss of advertisers on the platform. Despite Musk’s subsequent apology, X continues to witness a decline in advertiser confidence.

Felipe Thomaz, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Oxford, commented on the situation, stating that brands are making intelligent choices and reallocating their budgets away from troubled platforms due to brand safety concerns.

Neither Disney, Comcast, Paramount, nor X has issued an immediate response to requests for comments on the matter.

Sensor Tower’s data also reveals that 51 of the top 100 US advertisers on X have ceased advertising spending since Elon Musk acquired the platform in October of the previous year. Additionally, X has seen a 16% decrease in monthly active users since Musk’s takeover, while user engagement has remained stable.

Furthermore, a recent report Bloomberg News predicts a substantial decline in ad revenue for X this year, estimated at around $2.5 billion. Alongside mismanagement and public image setbacks for X, there is also a general trend of users shifting from text-based social networking apps to platforms focused on photo and video content, according to mobile analytics firm data.ai.

Overall, the fallout from Elon Musk’s controversial statements has had a significant impact on X, leading to a surge in advertising spending on Instagram and other platforms while X continues to face challenges in rebuilding advertiser confidence and retaining users.