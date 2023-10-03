Florida ad agency sues Elon Musk’s X Corp for trademark infringement

A Florida-based ad agency, X Social Media LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, for alleged trademark infringement. The lawsuit claims that the popular social media platform, now owned Musk, violates Florida common law and the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

X Social Media LLC, founded in 2015 entrepreneur Jacob Malherbe, has registered its trademark as “X SOCIALMEDIA” since 2016. The ad agency states that it has utilized social media and marketing technology to connect consumers with legal services, particularly in situations where those harmed would otherwise have no voice or remedy.

The company argues that its distinct and dominant letter “X” signifies the beginning of a life-changing journey towards justice. It has invested over $2 million in building brand awareness and connecting with consumers. X Social Media LLC states that it has already experienced a loss in revenue as a result of X Corp’s rebranding and use of the mark “X”.

The ad agency emphasizes that X Corp’s use of the “X” mark in its recent rebranding and attempted registration for various services will cause serious irreparable harm to X Social Media. The company highlights that its advertising, blogs, and newsletters frequently feature the “X” portion of its mark.

It remains to be seen how X Corp will respond to the lawsuit, as they have yet to comment on the matter.

