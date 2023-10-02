Florida-Based Ad Agency Sues X Corp. Over Trademark Infringement

A Florida-based social media ad agency, X Social Media, has filed a lawsuit against X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, for trademark infringement. X Social Media claims that it has been using the “X Social Media Mark” since 2016 and has invested significantly in promoting its brand associated with social media advertising services. The lawsuit argues that X Corp.’s rebranding to “X” infringes on X Social Media’s mark and has caused consumer confusion.

Despite the similarity in names, X Social Media’s “X” logo differs significantly from Musk’s “X.” X Social Media’s logo features a figure of a person with distinct arms and legs holding a pair of scales, representing its focus on serving clients in the legal industry. The complaint contends that Twitter’s rebranding harms X Social Media’s business and requests that the court stop X Corp. from using the “X” in its advertising materials, address consumer confusion, and award damages.

The lawsuit highlights that X Corp.’s rebranding has led to X Social Media ranking lower in search results for its own name. Additionally, X Corp.’s trademark applications cover services similar to those offered X Social Media, such as business data analysis and market research.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who previously predicted that Twitter’s rebranding would lead to lawsuits, notes that this case may be the first of many against X Corp. Facebook’s rebranding to Meta also faced multiple lawsuits from various companies. In the tech industry, major rebrandings often result in legal disputes as companies seek to protect their brands and market positions.

