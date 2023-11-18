New Social Media Platform Faces Backlash from Advertisers over Controversial Content

Social media platform X is experiencing a major setback as several prominent advertisers, including IBM, Apple, Oracle, and the European Union, have halted their advertising on the platform due to concerns about pro-Nazi content and hate speech. This development highlights a growing trend among advertisers to distance themselves from platforms that fail to effectively monitor and control controversial content.

The decision these advertisers to suspend their advertising on X comes after alarming reports of their ads appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and hate speech. IBM, renowned for its zero tolerance policy on hate speech, stated that it has immediately suspended all advertising on X while it thoroughly investigates the situation. Other major brands, such as Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal, and Comcast, have not yet commented on their next steps but are likely to be closely monitoring the situation.

The controversy surrounding X escalated further when its owner, billionaire Elon Musk, made tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory. These comments sparked outrage, prompting the White House to condemn the promotion of antisemitic and racist hate on the platform. In response, X CEO Linda Yaccarino emphasized the platform’s commitment to combating antisemitism and discrimination. However, critics pointed out instances of antisemitic material still present on X, leading to the removal of monetization for those accounts and the labeling of specific posts as “sensitive media.”

The European Commission also joined the chorus of criticism announcing a pause in its advertising on X and other social media platforms due to a surge in hate speech. The EU has been actively addressing these issues and recently requested information from X about its handling of hate speech related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This move demonstrates the EU’s commitment to holding social media platforms accountable for the content they host.

While X is the center of attention in this article, it is worth noting that it is not the only platform facing content challenges. Recently, TikTok removed a hashtag sympathizing with Osama bin Laden’s justification of terrorist attacks after users shared videos related to it. TikTok defended its actions asserting that it is actively working to combat antisemitic content and denying any manipulation of its algorithm.

The backlash from advertisers and regulatory bodies against X highlights the importance of responsible content moderation on social media platforms. Advertisers are increasingly conscious of brand safety and are taking decisive actions to distance themselves from platforms that fail to adequately address hate speech and controversial content.

