Elon Musk’s Vision for X: Transforming into a Fully-Fledged Dating App

During a recent video conference held to commemorate the anniversary of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, new ideas for the platform were discussed. Business Insider reported on some of the concepts proposed during the call. One intriguing suggestion that came up was the integration of dating app features into the platform, reflecting Musk’s vision of making users pay for everything on X.

According to participants in the conference, Musk emphasized that X would become a complete dating site 2024, in addition to functioning as a digital bank. Although he didn’t provide specific details on how X would evolve into a dating app, whether there was a demand for such features, or what other product changes were planned, this idea aligns with Musk’s desire for monetization through payment-based features. Today, most dating apps operate on a subscription model, and Musk seems keen on exploring similar avenues for his platform.

It’s been a year since billionaire Elon Musk, with a white bathroom sink in hand and a beaming smile, made his entry into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. With the swift removal of the CEO and other top executives, Musk embarked on a transformation of the social media platform, giving birth to what is now known as “X.”

Recently, X introduced two new subscription plans, including a Premium+ tier that offers users an ad-free experience. Priced at approximately $16 per month, the Premium+ plan includes all the tools and features that X has to offer, but without the unwanted ads. However, this plan is currently only available for users accessing the platform via a web browser. The basic tier, priced at $3 per month, does not guarantee an ad-free usage.

Furthermore, X is planning to bundle video and audio calling features for select users, aiming to transform the platform into an all-encompassing app. Since acquiring the social media giant for a staggering $44 billion in October 2022, Musk has been actively exploring various avenues to monetize the platform extensively.

