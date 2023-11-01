Elon Musk Transforms Twitter into an Extension of His Whims

In the span of just one year, Elon Musk has not only turned Twitter upside down but also diminished its value, leaving many users feeling disoriented. What was once a platform driven the market has now transformed into a playground for Musk’s fantasies and endeavors.

The transformation began when Musk dramatically announced his ownership of Twitter posting a video of himself carrying a sink into the headquarters. Since then, a whirlwind of changes has taken place—altering Twitter’s structure, value, staff, and even its name. Today, users are left wondering what to call the platform—is it X? Twitter? X, formerly Twitter? More perplexingly, they don’t really know what the platform is anymore, apart from being a space where Musk imposes his will upon a dwindling user base.

Gone are the days when Twitter was a space for laughter, democratic interaction, and the logic of the free market. Musk has heavily influenced the algorithm, promoting his own tweets and boosting replies from paid users. In fact, researchers have found that highly influential accounts discussing the Israel-Hamas war received replies from Musk. Moreover, Musk has used his platform to engage with odious content, defend individuals making racist statements, and even direct users to accounts spreading misinformation.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter’s ambitions seem to range far and wide. Musk envisions X as an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat, with features including shopping, banking, and social media. Interestingly, he even expressed interest in turning X into a dating app. However, the site has deviated from Musk’s promises. While Musk stated that Twitter would not become a free-for-all hellscape, the platform has witnessed a surge in anti-Semitic content, pro-Kremlin engagement, and racial slurs since his acquisition. The company’s value has decreased, with fewer active users and declining ad revenue.

Musk’s impact on Twitter extends beyond its financial performance. Academic research has been hindered, as Musk has made it harder for scholars to study the platform. Additionally, he introduced a subscription model that gives priority to blue check accounts that pay for the privilege, rendering the once-iconic verification system useless.

The transformation of Twitter under Musk’s leadership is eerie. What was once a diverse and vibrant community has become a tool for Musk to fulfill his whims. Users now recognize the significant shift in the platform’s purpose and feel the difference in their experience. Time on Twitter was once formative and fun, but now it seems like Musk’s personal playground, leaving many nostalgic for the days when Twitter was simply Twitter.