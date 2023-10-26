Social Media Platform X Introduces New Communication Features as Part of Ambitious Transformation

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to undergo a significant transformation under the leadership of owner Elon Musk. In a recent statement, Musk revealed that the platform would soon introduce an early version of video and audio calling for select users, marking a major step towards X becoming an “everything app.”

Musk’s vision for X goes beyond basic communication features. He aims to turn the platform into a super-app, offering a diverse range of services such as messaging, social networking, and even peer-to-peer payments. This move aligns with Musk’s long-standing goal of creating innovative and multifunctional platforms.

While specific details about the video and audio calling feature are still limited, Musk hinted that users would not require a phone number to access these capabilities. The feature will be available across multiple devices, including Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers. This cross-platform functionality aims to enhance user convenience and accessibility.

In addition to these new communication features, X is currently testing a subscription plan named “Not a Bot” in New Zealand and the Philippines. Priced at a modest annual fee of approximately US$1, the plan is designed to discourage the presence of automated bots on the platform. By restricting certain activities to subscribed accounts, such as tweeting, liking, and sharing content, X aims to foster a more authentic and meaningful user experience.

Automated bots have become a pervasive issue across various social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram. These bots disseminate false information and contribute to increased advertising traffic. X’s subscription plan seeks to address this problem proactively and create a space where genuine human interaction thrives.

As X continues its transformative journey, users can expect more exciting updates and features that reflect Musk’s bold and innovative approach.

FAQ

What is Social Media Platform X?

Social Media Platform X is the rebranded version of Twitter, undergoing a transformation under the ownership of Elon Musk.

What new features are being introduced on X?

X is introducing an early version of video and audio calling for select users. This aims to enhance communication capabilities on the platform.

What is the purpose of the “Not a Bot” subscription plan?

The “Not a Bot” subscription plan is designed to discourage the presence of automated bots on X. It restricts certain activities to subscribed accounts to foster an authentic user experience.