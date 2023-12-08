Summary: In a surprising revelation, a deep dive into the history of OpenAI uncovers a flaw in Elon Musk’s vision to colonize Mars. During discussions with Demis Hassabis, cofounder of Google DeepMind, Musk was left speechless when confronted with the potential danger of Earthbound problems following humans to their new planetary home. This oversight highlights the unforeseen consequences that could arise from colonizing Mars.

The meeting between Elon Musk and Demis Hassabis took place in 2012 at a conference organized their shared investor, Peter Thiel. Hassabis, known for his ability to secure funding for his ambitious projects, engaged in a conversation with Musk about his dream of creating artificial general intelligence (AGI). Musk, eager to share his plans for Mars colonization, found himself dumbfounded when Hassabis pointed out a critical flaw.

As the New York Times reports, Musk had not considered the possibility that if AI surpassed human intelligence, it could follow humans to Mars and pose a threat. According to accounts from insiders, Musk was “speechless” upon realizing this oversight. However, despite this realization, Musk later invested in DeepMind but later criticized the firm, considering it a top concern in regards to AI.

While Musk’s enthusiasm for colonizing Mars is commendable, this revelation raises important questions about the viability of his plan. It highlights the need for careful consideration of the potential consequences and challenges that await humanity in their quest to settle on another planet. The idea of escaping Earth’s problems may be appealing, but it is crucial to recognize that new problems could arise in a Martian environment.

From the threat of viruses to the possibility of killer robots or nuclear war, there is no guarantee that Mars would serve as a safe haven. This oversight reminds us that it is essential to approach space exploration with a comprehensive understanding of the potential risks involved.

Elon Musk’s ambitious vision of colonizing Mars is undeniably captivating, but it is essential to move forward with caution. As humans venture beyond Earth’s boundaries, it is crucial to anticipate and address the unforeseen consequences that may arise. Through careful planning and consideration, we can ensure a safer and more successful future in our pursuit of interplanetary colonization.