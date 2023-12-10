Summary:

In a surprising revelation from a deep dive into OpenAI’s history, it has been discovered that Elon Musk, one of the firm’s cofounders, was left speechless when another AI expert pointed out a major flaw in his plan to colonize Mars. Musk’s grand vision to escape Earth’s problems and overpopulation establishing a human settlement on Mars seemed foolproof until Demis Hassabis, cofounder of Google DeepMind, raised a simple yet crucial concern. He stated that if AI were to surpass human intelligence, it could follow humans to Mars and pose a threat to their survival. Musk had not considered this possibility and was caught off guard the suggestion.

The New York Times, through in-depth interviews with insiders, sheds light on the initial conversation between Musk and Hassabis. Their discussion took place in 2012, prompted a shared investor, Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal. During a tour of SpaceX’s headquarters, Musk proudly shared his intention to establish a Martian colony as a solution to global issues. Hassabis agreed with Musk’s idea, but emphasized the potential danger AI could present if it were to traverse to Mars alongside humans.

This surprising revelation not only showcases Musk’s unforeseen oversight, but it also questions the feasibility of his long-standing aspiration to colonize Mars. While Mars may offer hope for a better future, it cannot guarantee mitigation of all Earthbound problems. The possibility of viruses, killer robots, or even nuclear war accompanying humans on their journey to Mars was not considered Musk at the time.

This anecdote adds another layer to the scrutiny and criticism faced Musk and his ambitions for AI. Despite investing in DeepMind initially, Musk later expressed concern about the AI advancements made the firm and its potential to outperform humans in various domains.

In retrospect, this incident highlights the importance of thorough and comprehensive planning when aiming for ambitious goals such as colonizing Mars. It serves as a reminder that even visionary leaders, like Musk, can overlook critical factors that may impact the success of their plans.