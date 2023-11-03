Bletchley Park, England | Elon Musk, the owner of X, has raised concerns about AI-powered bots overwhelming social media platforms. Musk suggests that charging all users a nominal fee, even just a dollar a year, could help mitigate the problem. The current issue with bots on platforms like Twitter and Facebook is the manipulation of information, as these bots can artificially boost the popularity of posts through likes and reposts.

By increasing the cost of running a bot, Musk believes that social media platforms can deter their use effectively. Even a small charge would make it prohibitively expensive to deploy bots, particularly if multiple payment methods are required. Musk acknowledges the importance of addressing this issue, especially with several key elections scheduled for the next year, where bot-driven misinformation and disinformation could impact the integrity of democracy.

During a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Musk also discussed his optimistic vision for the future of AI. He envisions a world where AI serves as teachers, customer service representatives, and even friends, with the ability to understand individuals better than they know themselves. However, Musk expressed concerns about AI-powered humanoid robots, emphasizing the need for precautionary measures such as kill switches to ensure safety.

The discussion took place at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, where nearly 30 governments and tech executives convened. The summit focused on managing the risks associated with cutting-edge AI while promoting collaboration and innovation. Governments agreed on the importance of building governmental capability to vet AI tech for safety and risks and developing shared standards and methodologies.

Overall, charging users a fee could be an effective solution to prevent the overwhelming presence of AI-powered bots on social media platforms. This approach may help maintain the integrity of information and ensure a fair democratic process during upcoming elections.

