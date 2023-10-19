Twitter Tests $1 Subscription Fee to Reduce Spam and Bots

Twitter, now known as X, has begun testing a new $1-per-year subscription fee for web-based accounts, aimed at reducing spam, automated bot accounts, and manipulation on its platform. The test, called “Not a Bot,” is being rolled out in New Zealand and the Philippines. Users who choose not to pay the fee will have limited functionality, including the inability to write posts, like, reply, or bookmark on the site. Existing users will not be affected this test.

The move comes as X seeks new revenue sources to address its debt and attract advertisers. Since Elon Musk’s takeover last year, the company has been burdened with $13 billion in debt, causing concern among advertisers over loosening content-safety rules. X owes approximately $1.2 billion in annual interest payments on its acquisition-related debt. As a result, the company plans to test three tiers of its premium service and launch additional revenue-generating features such as shopping and payments.

In the test markets, new X users will be required to subscribe to either the “Not a Bot” program or the X Premium tier to interact with posts. This move is aimed at combating fake accounts, especially in the Philippines, which has been previously identified as a hot spot for fake accounts. Elon Musk specifically mentioned that this subscription fee is a means to fight bots without blocking real users.

Overall, Twitter’s subscription fee test aims to tackle the issue of spam and bot accounts while seeking to diversify its revenue streams and attract advertisers. By implementing a small fee, the platform hopes to strike a balance between accessibility and combatting malicious activities.

