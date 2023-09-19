Elon Musk Reveals Plans for Twitter’s Future as “X”

In a virtual conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, entrepreneur Elon Musk shared his ambitious vision for the rebranded social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called “X”. Musk highlighted significant changes on the horizon, including the introduction of a monthly subscription fee for users in order to enhance their experience and combat the creation of bots.

To tackle the issue of bots on the platform, Musk is considering implementing a small monthly payment for accessing the X system. This move aims to make the platform safer and more user-friendly discouraging the mass creation of bots. While the exact pricing details have not been disclosed, Musk revealed that X currently boasts an impressive user base of 550 million individuals per month, generating between 100 to 200 million posts daily.

However, since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rebranding it as X, the platform has faced controversies. Critics have accused Musk of allowing the proliferation of hate speech and antisemitic content. Musk, vehemently denying these allegations, has been involved in conflicts with the Anti-Defamation League and even threatened them with a defamation lawsuit. Additionally, Musk stirred further controversy accusing philanthropist George Soros and his foundation of planning to “destroy” Western civilization.

Under Musk’s leadership, X has undergone radical alterations. Notably, previously banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, have been reinstated, a decision that has faced criticism from online safety and hate speech specialists. Musk has also done away with the “blue check” verification system, implementing a new system where paying users can display a blue subscriber badge next to their names, giving their posts higher priority in users’ feeds.

Currently, X is seeking licenses to operate as a money transmitter in various states across the US, with approvals already granted in eight states. These shifts in policies and functionality mark a new chapter for the platform under Musk’s direction, where paying members can enjoy a more prominent presence. As X moves forward, it aims to create an environment with fewer bots, potentially reshaping the landscape of social media engagement. The future of this renowned social networking site will be determined the success of these transformations.

