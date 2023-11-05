Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and co-founder of OpenAI, is on the verge of launching his highly anticipated artificial intelligence startup, xAI. The beta release of Musk’s groundbreaking AI model is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. This major development comes nearly a year after the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which captured the attention of both businesses and users worldwide.

Having previously co-founded OpenAI in 2015, Musk’s involvement in the AI industry is well established. Although he stepped down from the company’s board in 2018, his passion for advancing AI technologies remains unwavering. The upcoming xAI model has garnered significant attention, with Musk sharing intriguing details through his X platform (formerly known as Twitter). One notable feature highlighted Musk is the model’s sense of humor, exemplified a screenshot in which the AI chatbot responds to a user’s request for a step-by-step guide on making cocaine. Instead of enabling such illegal and dangerous activities, the AI model humorously advises against it, emphasizing the importance of legality and safety.

Musk’s enthusiasm for xAI is palpable as he expresses his confidence in the platform’s capabilities. In a post on X, he describes xAI’s new model as the best currently available in several crucial aspects. While revealing his plans for the rollout, Musk states that as soon as xAI’s Grok system completes its early beta phase, it will be accessible to all X Premium+ subscribers.

The recent renaming of Twitter as X coincides with the introduction of two new subscription plans. The Premium+ tier, priced at $16 per month, offers users an ad-free experience, while a basic tier is available for $3 per month. These developments underscore the significance of X as a platform and emphasize the value of xAI as a cutting-edge AI technology.

In conclusion, Musk’s xAI startup is primed to make a significant impact on the field of artificial intelligence. With the imminent beta release and Musk’s unwavering confidence in the platform, xAI is poised to revolutionize the way AI models are perceived and utilized.

