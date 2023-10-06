Elon Musk Sued for Defamation Over Neo-Nazi Tweets

Elon Musk, the owner of the platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a defamation lawsuit for amplifying posts that falsely identified a young Jewish man as a neo-Nazi. The lawsuit, filed in Texas, accuses Musk of engaging with anonymous tweets claiming that 22-year-old Ben Brody was involved in a brawl between right-wing extremist groups in Portland. The suit cites Musk’s history of spreading false information and promoting conspiracy theories. This is not the first time Musk has been involved in right-wing conspiracy theories, as he has previously doubted the ties of a mass shooter to neo-Nazism. The lawyer who filed the suit, Mark Bankston, has previously successfully sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on behalf of parents whose children were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

BookLooks.org: The Go-To Website for Book Bans

An investigation USA TODAY has shed light on the website BookLooks.org, which has become a resource for those attempting to ban books from school and public libraries. The website, created last year, provides book reviews that have been used as evidence in book ban challenges across 12 states. BookLooks rates books based on their perceived suitability for children, with a focus on sexuality and gender. However, the reviews lack context and do not disclose the identities or qualifications of the individuals creating them. Experts argue that relying on these reviews undermines the expertise of librarians and can alienate members of school communities. Despite the founder claiming that the site was not intended for book bans, it is clear that others are using it for that purpose.

Venmo Records Show Oath Keepers Paid Dues After Jan. 6 Insurrection

An investigation The Guardian into Venmo records reveals that members of the extremist group Oath Keepers continued to pay dues to their founder, Stewart Rhodes, for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The payments were made individuals with ties to government agencies, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security. The Guardian obtained these records, as Venmo is a public platform for sending and receiving money. The Oath Keepers have faced significant troubles since the arrest and incarceration of their leaders. This investigation highlights the ongoing support and financial contributions made to the organization, even after the events of Jan. 6.

Statistic of the Week: 24

24 civil rights organizations signed a letter demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas take action on the threat of domestic extremism within the Department of Homeland Security. This follows a previous letter from members of Congress that went unanswered Mayorkas.

Sources:

– USA TODAY: Elon Musk sued for defamation over neo-Nazi tweets

– USA TODAY: Book bans in America increasingly driven one website

– The Guardian: Venmo investigation: Oath Keepers kept paying dues long after Jan. 6