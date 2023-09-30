Elon Musk Tries His Hand at Shooting a Barrett .50 Calibre Sniper Rifle

American billionaire Elon Musk, known for his ventures such as Tesla and SpaceX, recently showcased his adventurous side trying his hand at martial arts and firing a Barrett .50 calibre Sniper rifle. Musk shared a video of himself firing the rifle on a social media platform. In the video, he can be seen hip-firing the powerful weapon.

This latest display of Musk’s diverse interests adds yet another dimension to his already fascinating persona. While he is primarily known for his innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of electric vehicles and space exploration, he is also a man of many hobbies and passions.

Musk’s involvement in martial arts and his recent foray into firing a sniper rifle highlight his commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new experiences. This willingness to embrace adventure and challenge himself is a testament to his character and drive.

The Barrett .50 calibre Sniper rifle is a powerful weapon known for its long-range accuracy and stopping power. It is often used military and law enforcement agencies due to its ability to penetrate armored vehicles and hit targets at distances of up to 1,800 meters. Musk’s interest in trying out this weapon showcases his curiosity and desire to understand various aspects of technology and weaponry.

As always, Musk’s actions and interests are closely followed the public, who are fascinated his ventures and endeavors. Whether he is exploring the depths of space or trying his hand at new hobbies, Elon Musk continues to captivate the world with his boundless enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge.

Sources:

– Article: Live Mint