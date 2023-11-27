Tech Entrepreneur Elon Musk to Meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Address Online Antisemitism

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday to discuss rising online antisemitism. The meeting comes amidst accusations from civil rights groups that Musk’s social media platform, X, has amplified anti-Jewish hatred. The Israeli president’s office released a statement emphasizing their intention to combat antisemitism online.

Musk, who is known for his involvement with companies like Tesla and SpaceX, has not responded to requests for comment. This meeting coincides with a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, during which some of the hostages held Hamas have been released and returned to Israel.

In addition to meeting President Herzog, Musk is also expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During a previous meeting between Netanyahu and Musk in California, the Israeli Prime Minister urged the tech entrepreneur to strike a balance between free expression and fighting hate speech. Musk reassured Netanyahu that X would not promote hate speech and expressed his opposition to antisemitism.

Musk’s visit to Israel has garnered attention due to recent controversies surrounding antisemitic content on X. The platform faced backlash when Musk agreed with a post that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people. The incident led to major U.S. companies, including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, NBCUniversal, and CNBC parent Comcast, pausing their advertisements on X.

Antisemitic incidents in the United States have soared nearly 400% following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Anti-Defamation League. This alarming rise highlights the need for action against online antisemitism.

While Musk has emphasized that X should allow diverse viewpoints, the company will implement measures to limit the distribution of posts that violate its policies. Musk is also actively involved in the development of an artificial intelligence startup, xAI, and Israel, with its flourishing computing and robotics industries, is considered a global leader in this field.

