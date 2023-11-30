Elon Musk Shrugs Off Advertiser Boycotts, Asserts His Influence

At the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, Elon Musk, the CEO of social media site X (formerly Twitter), dismissed the concerns raised advertisers threatening to leave the platform due to the promotion of antisemitic content. In response to the advertisers’ boycotts, Musk simply stated, “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f—yourself. Don’t advertise.”

Musk further insinuated that fans of X, as well as his own supporters, would retaliate boycotting those advertisers. He specifically directed his criticism towards Disney, stating that “the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail.”

The recent weeks have seen Musk amplify and verbally endorse content on X that the White House has labeled as “antisemitic and racist hate.” Musk acknowledged his wrongdoing, acknowledging that those posts were “one of the most foolish if not the most foolish thing I’ve ever done on the platform.”

While his controversial posts led to major advertisers such as Disney and Apple suspending their campaigns on X, Musk denies being antisemitic and maintains that clear calls for violence are against the platform’s terms of service. Additionally, his visit to Israel this week, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed willingness to assist in the rebuilding of Gaza, was planned before the controversy surrounding his tweets.

As the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk also discussed his views on unions and the influence of regulators. He expressed negative general sentiments towards unions, claiming they foster an atmosphere of division between workers and management. Furthermore, he emphasized that if Tesla were to become unionized, it would be a result of the company’s failure.

Regarding regulators, Musk stated that his companies comply with the vast majority of regulations, but there may be instances where he disagrees and objects to certain rules, asserting a belief in following rules while expressing occasional dissent when necessary.

In addressing the question of Chinese influence, Musk highlighted the importance of adhering to the laws of each country and suggested that the Chinese electric car companies pose great competition. He concluded expressing his concerns about the dangers of artificial intelligence and its potential harm to humanity, admitting that he finds it difficult to sleep at night due to these concerns.

