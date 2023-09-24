Welcome to Week in Review: Tech News Roundup

This week in tech news, there were several noteworthy developments. Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of X (formerly Twitter) charging users a fee to combat increasing bot activity on the platform. OpenAI unveiled DALL-E 3, an upgraded text-to-image tool that allows subscribers to its premium ChatGPT plans to request custom images through conversations with the AI chatbot. Cisco made a splash acquiring Splunk for a hefty sum of $28 billion, bolstering its observability platform for better security threat understanding. TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino reviewed the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, taking them for a spin at Disneyland and commending Apple’s continued growth. iOS 17 was also reviewed, with highlights including a revamped keyboard, improved search in the Messages app, and StandBy mode for glanceable information. Y Combinator faced criticism on social media, prompting defensive reactions from its leaders. Microsoft researchers accidentally exposed sensitive data on GitHub, and popular game and media development engine Unity faced backlash over a controversial fee structure, ultimately backtracking on its plans.

In the podcast world, Equity covered breaking IPO news, Joby’s faith in Ohio, growth in elder tech, and Writer’s success. Found hosted Bianca Cefalo, CEO of Space DOTS, discussing the challenges of bootstrapping a deep tech company. Chris Lehane, chief strategy officer at Haun Ventures, joined Chain Reaction to talk about crypto investments.

TechCrunch+ subscribers enjoyed exclusive commentary, analysis, and surveys. Highlights included discussions on the SEC’s crypto regulation and Instacart’s successful IPO.

Overall, it was a busy week in the tech industry, with major announcements, acquisitions, product launches, and thought-provoking discussions taking place. Stay tuned for more exciting updates in the coming weeks.

Sources:

– TechCrunch