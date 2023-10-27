New Article: X Sets its Sights on Innovation and Expansion

Executives at X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, have recently unveiled their strategic vision for the company’s future. During an all-company meeting, CEO Linda Yaccarino and owner Elon Musk identified YouTube and LinkedIn as upcoming competitors while also outlining plans to explore new business lines in video and hiring. The meeting, which marked the first time both executives addressed the entire company together, reflected their shared commitment to driving growth and innovation at X.

Yaccarino, who joined X as CEO in May, brings a wealth of experience from her previous role at NBCUniversal, where she spearheaded advertising and partnerships. Meanwhile, Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, made headlines last year with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. Since then, he has been actively transforming the platform revamping its product offerings and implementing new features.

While advertising currently accounts for the majority of X’s revenue, Yaccarino and Musk are actively working to diversify the company’s income streams. Subscription-based services have experienced steady growth, increasing 25% to 30% on a quarterly basis. However, subscriptions still make up a small fraction of X’s user base, according to independent researcher Travis Brown.

In addition to subscriptions, X is eyeing the small and medium-sized business segment to boost its advertising revenue in the coming years. The company’s executive team aims to roll out innovative ad solutions tailored to meet the needs of these businesses.

Furthermore, X’s executives hinted at plans to develop their own versions of popular platforms such as YouTube and LinkedIn, with limited specifics provided during the meeting. These ventures will likely leverage X’s existing user base and technology infrastructure to deliver unique and engaging experiences to their audience.

Internally, Musk and Yaccarino expressed optimism about X’s future growth in a memo to staff. They acknowledged the company’s significant progress over the past year, citing a decade’s worth of innovation achieved in just 12 months on the platform. Additionally, X is set to expand its payments capabilities, providing enhanced financial tools to empower individuals and businesses alike.

With their sights set on innovation and expansion, X is poised to embark on an exciting journey to redefine the social media landscape. As the company continues to push boundaries, users can expect a host of new features, services, and experiences that cater to their evolving needs.

