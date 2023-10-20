Social Media Platform X to Launch Two New Tiers of Premium Subscriptions

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two new premium subscription tiers, according to owner Elon Musk. The first tier will be a lower-cost option that offers all of X’s premium features but maintains the same level of ads as the free version. This tier aims to provide a cost-effective way for users to access the platform’s enhanced features.

For users who prefer an ad-free browsing and social interaction experience, X will offer another tier at a higher cost. This premium subscription guarantees a completely ad-free environment. Musk announced these upcoming subscription plans in a social media post, stating, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive but has no ads.”

Since taking over the platform in October 2022, Elon Musk has implemented several changes, including mass layoffs, disbanding of content moderation teams, and rebranding Twitter as X. Musk also introduced a blue check subscription service and offered discounts to attract advertisers back to the platform.

To further monetize the platform, X initiated a test in New Zealand and the Philippines, charging new users $1 for access. Non-subscribers will have limited functionality, restricted to “read-only” actions. This move, known as the “Not A Bot” subscription method, aims to minimize spam, platform manipulation, and bot activity.

Overall, these new premium subscription tiers aim to cater to different user preferences, offering a variety of features and an ad-free experience for those who desire it.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times: HT News Desk