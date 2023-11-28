In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk, the influential founder and CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, has made waves in the realm of social media platforms and media groups. Musk recently used his X handle to share posts that challenge some of the most significant media tech giants such as Instagram and Business Insider. This has sparked speculation and intrigue among users of the platform.

Musk’s first noteworthy post was a repost from DogeDesigner, the UX/UI graphics designer for Dogecoin. The post raised concerns about Instagram displaying overtly sexual adult content to teenagers. It was reported that the app’s algorithm often presents risky footage, explicit adult content, and advertisements from major brands side side. This has resulted in major brands having their ads shown next to controversial content.

Notably, Musk added his own remarks to DogeDesigner’s post, asking “What say you, big brands?” This highlights his influence as one of the most prominent figures on social media, with the potential to drive significant changes within the industry.

Another post that caught the attention of users on the platform was a repost from Gail Alfar, an author and technical writer at SpaceX and Tesla. Alfar shared a conversation screenshot with Grok, an Artificial Intelligence chatbot backed Elon Musk. In a humorous and provocative manner, Alfar asked Grok for an honest opinion of Business Insider. Grok’s astonishing reply was shared on X, along with Alfar’s own satirical sentiments on the matter. Musk further emphasized his sarcastic reaction reposting Alfar’s X post.

These recent actions Musk come in the wake of X’s decision to file a lawsuit against Media Matters For America. Musk and X have been vocal about their concerns regarding freedom of speech and its application on social media platforms. They have also faced criticism for displaying ads next to antisemitic content on the X platform. These events seem to have prompted Musk to challenge the display of unethical content on any social media platform, making it clear that he will continue to advocate for change.

FAQ

What posts did Elon Musk share on X?

Elon Musk shared posts that criticized Instagram for displaying overtly sexual adult content to teenagers and expressed humorous opinions of Business Insider through a conversation with an AI chatbot.

Why is Elon Musk challenging media giants?

Elon Musk seems to be concerned about the display of unethical content on social media platforms and the impact it has on users. He is using his platform, X, to voice his opinions and push for change.

What recent lawsuit did X file?

X recently filed a lawsuit against Media Matters For America, highlighting their concerns about freedom of speech and its implications on social media platforms.