Elon Musk Criticizes Advertisers for Leaving X over Antisemitic Content

In a recent interview at the New York DealBook Summit, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk addressed the controversy surrounding his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk, the owner of X, expressed his frustration towards advertisers who have withdrawn from the platform due to the presence of antisemitic content.

During the interview, Musk began apologizing for a tweet he had published on November 15th, where he had agreed with an antisemitic post. However, he later accused the advertisers who left the platform in response to a rise in hateful content against Jewish people of using “blackmail” tactics.

The decision of major advertisers, including Apple, IBM, Sony, Comcast, and Paramount, to withdraw from X is expected to have a significant financial impact. According to the New York Times, the loss of advertisers could potentially cost X up to $75 million, a figure higher than the initial estimate provided X, which was $11 million. These companies accounted for a significant portion of X’s ad sales, with Paramount alone contributing to 7% of total ad revenue, as reported Sensor Tower.

Reports suggest that approximately 100 advertisers have left X thus far. However, an additional number of advertisers are also at risk of freezing their advertisements, further highlighting the challenges faced the platform.

Even the Walt Disney Company’s CEO, Robert Iger, has decided to withdraw ads from X, describing their relationship with the platform since Musk’s involvement as “not a positive one.”

Elon Musk’s remark during the interview, as reported Reuters, reflects his strong stance against advertisers attempting to “blackmail” him with advertising funds.

