Elon Musk Considers Turning X into a Subscription-Based Platform

Elon Musk has revealed that he is considering making X, formerly known as Twitter, a subscription-based social network. During a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk mentioned the idea of charging users a monthly fee to access the X platform. He believes that this move is necessary to combat the problem of bots on the platform. Musk has previously discussed the possibility of putting Twitter behind a paywall in internal conversations.

X’s subscription program, now called X Blue, offers a range of benefits starting at $8 per month. One of the perks of being a Blue subscriber is obtaining a verified check-mark status, although users now have the option to hide it from public view. Other benefits include the ability to edit posts within a one-hour window, a 50% reduction in ads, and “prioritized rankings” of a user’s posts in conversations and search. Blue subscribers can also post up to 25,000 characters instead of the usual 280-character limit, and they can upload longer videos up to 3 hours in length or up to 8 gigabytes in size. Additionally, Blue subscribers have the opportunity to receive a share of advertising revenue initially based on ads displayed in replies to their posts.

In 2022, Elon Musk took control of Twitter after a $44 billion deal and implemented significant changes. He fired the senior management team and conducted mass layoffs, reducing the company’s workforce approximately 80%. To steer the company, he hired Linda Yaccarino as CEO and made himself CEO as well. While Yaccarino has brought in new sales executives, Musk still retains control over X/Twitter and remains involved in running the company’s product and technology teams.

(Source: Bloomberg and Platformer)