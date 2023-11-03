New Article: Elon Musk Challenges SEC’s Authority, Seeks to Avoid Testifying in Twitter Probe

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of various companies including Tesla and SpaceX, is once again entangled in a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk is now suing to avoid testifying in a government probe of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X.

In a recent filing, Musk’s lawyers expressed their objections to the SEC’s attempt to elicit further testimony for an investigation initiated last year. They argue that the SEC’s subpoena is part of a string of “duplicative and harassing demands” aimed at Musk and companies in which he holds leadership positions or financial stakes.

Musk’s legal team contends that the SEC’s application is overly burdensome and seeks “irrelevant evidence” that goes beyond the agency’s authority.

The SEC launched its investigation in April 2022 after Musk was late in disclosing stock purchases that gave him a significant stake in Twitter. Despite initially presenting himself as a passive stakeholder, Musk later announced his intention to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, only to later attempt to back out of the deal. Ultimately, he was forced to proceed with the acquisition due to a lawsuit, and the transaction was finalized in October 2022.

Throughout this process, the SEC has continued to investigate the matter while alleging that Musk failed to comply with their requests. The agency recently filed a subpoena after Musk allegedly ignored an interview with investigators in September.

Musk’s lawyers argue that the SEC’s attempts to compel his testimony are part of a prolonged “saga of harassment” that extends beyond the Twitter buyout. They cite a previous lawsuit in which the SEC sued Musk in 2018 over social media posts claiming he secured funding to take Tesla private. Despite reaching a settlement, the agency sued Musk again the following year, alleging a violation of the agreement.

In response to the Twitter probe, Musk’s legal team has expressed its intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the legality of the SEC settlement reached in the prior case.

The SEC maintains that its request for testimony falls well within its authority, noting that new documents in the investigation have raised additional questions for Musk.

