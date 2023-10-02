Elon Musk Tests X’s Game Streaming Ability as It Takes on Competitors

Elon Musk, the founder of X, recently conducted a test of the platform’s ability to live stream games. The test was carried out under a new X account created Musk called @cyb3rgam3r420. During the 52-minute stream, Musk played Diablo IV, with a maximum concurrent audience of 1,300 viewers and a total of 20,000 views.

Following the successful test, Musk took to his main X account to announce that he would be attempting to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon live on the platform. He also shared a video featuring Mark Kalman, X’s engineering director, who explained how Premium X subscribers can start their own live streams using OBS.

This test demonstrates Musk’s intention to expand the range of content and features available on X, particularly through its premium subscriptions. Game streaming puts X in direct competition with platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Additionally, X Premium account holders who have enough followers and monthly impressions can earn a share of ad revenue.

As X continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how successful the platform will be in attracting both viewers and content creators. Musk’s involvement in testing and promoting X’s game streaming capabilities shows his commitment to making X a viable competitor in the streaming market.

