Breaking Twitter: Elon Musk’s Takeover and His Unconventional Approach

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has been a subject of fascination and controversy, as documented in the new book “Breaking Twitter: Elon Musk and the Most Controversial Corporate Takeover in History” author Ben Mezrich. While the book provides unique insights into Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover, it also sheds light on his rivalry with social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg.

Mezrich reveals a previously undisclosed scene where Musk, upon signing the papers to take over Twitter, exclaimed with colorful language directed at Zuckerberg. This candid expression of rivalry highlights the animosity between the two tech giants. Musk’s relationship with Zuckerberg has been tumultuous, culminating in a public clash earlier this year when they jokingly proposed a cage match.

However, Mezrich explains that Musk’s rivalry with Zuckerberg goes beyond mere competition. He emphasizes that Musk operates with a more dictatorial style of leadership compared to Zuckerberg. This key distinction underscores the fundamental differences in their approaches to running their respective companies.

It is worth noting that Musk and Zuckerberg have encountered confrontations even beyond the realm of Twitter. Zuckerberg’s launch of the social media platform Threads, which competes directly with Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), further intensified their feud. Threads gained momentum rapidly and emerged as a viable alternative to X.

The emotional toll of running Twitter had a significant impact on Musk, according to Mezrich. The takeover and subsequent backlash affected both his health and reputation. The book delves into various incidents that contributed to an emotional spiral for the billionaire entrepreneur, including being booed at a comedy show and his son being targeted.

Despite attempts to reach out for comment, representatives for Musk did not respond to Insider’s request.

