Grok: The New AI Chatbot Joining X’s Premium+ Subscription

X’s highly-anticipated AI chatbot, Grok, will soon be available to all Premium+ subscribers, according to Elon Musk. The screenshots shared app researcher Nima Owji reveal that Grok has been integrated into X’s web app, with its URL set to be twitter.com/i/grok. While the features were not yet accessible to the public, it’s clear that Grok’s rollout is imminent.

Grok, designed as Elon Musk’s response to other AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, offers more than just personality. It promises witty responses and a rebellious streak, with the ability to answer “spicy” questions that other AI systems may shy away from. However, Grok’s differentiating factor lies in its real-time access to knowledge via the X platform. This integration could provide a compelling edge, even if it doesn’t result in the highest response accuracy.

The introduction of Grok to X’s Premium+ subscription tier could drive more sign-ups, bolstering a service that hasn’t performed as well as Musk had hoped. X initially revamped Twitter Blue to become X Premium, offering paid verification and a range of other features. The addition of Grok presents an enticing proposition that extends beyond creators, potentially attracting a wider user base.

With X grappling with issues of antisemitic content and advertiser exodus, the revenue generated from Grok’s inclusion in the Premium+ tier is more crucial than ever. However, while Grok’s arrival signifies progress for X, it is not accompanied the boardroom drama witnessed at rival AI company OpenAI, where CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman faced rebellion and later returned with a new board.

Though Altman may have scoffed at Grok’s comedic abilities, Musk dismissed OpenAI’s GPT-4 as “GPT-Snore,” implying its lackluster humor. This playful banter highlights the contrasting approaches between the two companies. Musk’s departure from OpenAI led him to establish xAI, assembling a team of AI industry veterans from prominent organizations.

Grok, having undergone training on a knowledge base akin to ChatGPT, will have the added advantage of real-time information from X’s platform and web searches for up-to-date data on specific topics. With its imminent release, Grok has the potential to transform the experience of X’s Premium+ subscribers and carve a unique space in the AI chatbot landscape.

