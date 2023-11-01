Elon Musk Discusses the Impact of Social Media and George Soros on Society

In a recent appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Elon Musk delved into the influence of social media and liberal billionaire George Soros on society. While Musk acknowledged the importance of platforms like Twitter, he expressed concerns about their impact on civilization.

Musk revealed that he purchased Twitter, now known as X, because he believed it was being “controlled the far-left.” He feared that the platform’s ideologies were having a corrosive effect on society, particularly in downtown San Francisco, which he described as resembling a “zombie apocalypse.” According to Musk, the philosophy propagated Twitter and similar platforms was contributing to the downfall of civilization.

During the conversation, Musk also criticized George Soros and his support for progressive organizations and left-wing political candidates. He claimed that Soros “fundamentally hates humanity” based on the causes he chooses to fund, such as electing district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crime. Musk argued that changing how laws are enforced, rather than changing the laws themselves, can have a significant impact on society.

Furthermore, Musk raised concerns about the extremism associated with some environmental movements. He warned that if individuals view humanity as a plague on the earth, it could lead to dangerous ideologies that advocate for the voluntary extinction of humanity. Musk questioned whether extreme environmentalists armed with Artificial Intelligence could pose a threat to civilization.

In discussing social media and the influence of individuals like George Soros, Musk shed light on the potential consequences of the information shared and beliefs propagated online. He emphasized the need for careful consideration of the ideas and values promoted through these platforms to ensure their positive impact on society.

