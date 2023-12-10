New Title: “Tesla’s Autopilot Feature Challenged in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind”

Netflix’s latest apocalyptic film, “Leave the World Behind,” has caused quite a stir with its star-studded cast and gripping storyline. Among the chaos that unfolds during a catastrophic tech blackout, one scene stands out – a massive pile-up of Tesla Model 3s on the characters’ only escape route. However, while the scene has caught viewers’ attention, it also serves as a thinly-veiled critique of Tesla’s autopilot feature.

In the film, parents Amanda (played Julia Roberts) and Clay (played Ethan Hawke) attempt to flee the madness at their rental home in Long Island, heading towards a relative’s house in New Jersey. Their plan involves driving through New York City, where even more technological chaos awaits. The family packs into their Jeep Grand Cherokee, hoping for a swift and safe escape. However, they encounter what appears to be a massive traffic jam, only to realize that it is a queue of crashed Tesla Model 3s, all empty.

As the film unfolds, it becomes evident that the self-driving capabilities of Tesla’s luxury vehicles are malfunctioning, leading to a sizable roadside graveyard of Teslas. This portrayal casts a negative light on Elon Musk’s touted “safe and convenient” autopilot feature. Notably, Musk himself responded to this scene on social media, emphasizing that Teslas can charge from solar panels, even in an apocalypse-like scenario.

However, some people pointed out that Musk may have misunderstood the critique presented in the film. The issue highlighted in “Leave the World Behind” is not the ability to power the vehicles, but rather the inability to stop them. Nonetheless, Julia Roberts’ character showcases commendable driving skills, steering her on-screen family to safety.

While Netflix’s movie offers an entertaining and suspenseful take on an apocalyptic scenario, it also prompts viewers to contemplate the risks and limitations of advanced autonomous technologies. As society embraces self-driving vehicles, it is essential to consider the potential challenges they may pose, even in extreme circumstances. “Leave the World Behind” serves as a timely reminder to balance the promise of technological advancements with a critical assessment of their potential shortcomings.