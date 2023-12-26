In a futuristic Netflix film titled “Leave the World Behind,” a scene depicts a fleet of hacked Tesla Model 3s in full self-driving mode, seemingly attacking their surroundings. Although this cinematic moment plays into the fears surrounding autonomous vehicles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains unfazed, using the opportunity to highlight the post-apocalyptic capabilities of the company’s vehicles. Musk underlined that Tesla vehicles can still charge using solar panels, even in a world devoid of gasoline.

It’s important to clarify that Tesla’s self-driving technology requires a human presence in the vehicle, making the concept of a rogue army of Model 3s questionable at best. Nevertheless, Tesla’s commitment to a futuristic vision remains undeniable. The recent release of the Cybertruck, with its futuristic design and versatile features, demonstrates Tesla’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. According to Musk, the electric truck can even function as a temporary boat and is equipped with impressive off-road capabilities, perfect for a real-life Mad Max-inspired chase.

Musk’s emphasis on solar panels as a power source is a valid one. By utilizing clean and renewable energy, solar panels provide a sustainable solution for a potential future without gasoline. Additionally, electric vehicles (EVs) offer long-term cost savings for consumers. While there may be an initial investment, the reduction in fuel costs over time helps offset this expense.

From an environmental perspective, EVs are superior to traditional vehicles. Throughout their entire lifecycle, EVs produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to cleaner air quality and a healthier planet. Musk’s followers have supported his assertions, highlighting the practicality of EVs in scenarios such as extended power outages. The ability to recharge electric vehicles using stationary batteries, wind, or solar power provides a distinct advantage over internal combustion engines.

While some expressed concern over the potential destruction of Model 3s for the film, it is essential to recognize the broader message conveyed. Tesla’s commitment to sustainable transportation and innovative solutions serves as a reminder that a future without gasoline is not only possible but also brimming with exciting possibilities.