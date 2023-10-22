Jeff Bezos’ Hilarious Milk Review Draws Attention and Response

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and former product reviewer on the platform, recently caused a stir on the internet with an old review dating back to 2006. The review in question was for a bottle of Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk and has been circulating online, even catching the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In his amusing review, Bezos jokingly stated, “I love milk so much that I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I don’t think it was Tuscan though.” This review was originally posted on Amazon during Bezos’ time as a product reviewer. The review was later captured and shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) an internet user named Trung Phan.

Elon Musk responded to the post with a laughing emoji, joining the conversation surrounding Bezos’ humorous review. The thread has since gathered numerous reactions and comments from other users.

One user jokingly suggested that the oat milk brand Oatly would pay Bezos a significant sum of money to switch over from dairy milk. Another user humorously questioned if Bezos had confirmed whether the milk was indeed Tuscan in origin.

Some users shared unrelated anecdotes about Bezos, mentioning details such as his yacht being parked outside Hobart. Others praised the product review page, mentioning an impressive version of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” that was also featured.

Despite Bezos no longer being active as a product reviewer, he decided to keep his milk review up, much to the amusement of internet users. People commented on how they appreciated Bezos taking the time for a bit of review fun, despite his tremendous success.

This lighthearted interaction highlights the ability of social media platforms to circulate and bring attention to even the smallest of moments. In this case, a humorous review from Jeff Bezos has garnered widespread attention and sparked conversations among internet users.

Sources: None