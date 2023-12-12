New Technology Demonstration in Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind” Raises Concerns

A recent scene in the Netflix doomsday thriller “Leave the World Behind” has sparked a conversation about the potential dangers of modern technology. In the scene, Julia Roberts’ character navigates a highway filled with hacked self-driving Teslas. The depiction of technology being used against us for destructive purposes has left viewers contemplating the implications.

However, the response from Tesla founder Elon Musk was unexpected. Rather than acknowledging the warning portrayed in the film, Musk used the scene as an opportunity to promote the ability of Teslas to charge from solar panels. Despite the clear demonstration of hackers exploiting self-driving technology, Musk’s focus was on the innovative capabilities of his vehicles.

Viewers of “Leave the World Behind” were quick to criticize Musk’s response, suggesting that he may have missed the point of the scene altogether. It begs the question if he actually watched the film and understood the potential risks technology presents.

Directed “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, “Leave the World Behind” is based on the novel Rumaan Alam. The story revolves around a couple whose family retreat is disrupted when uninvited guests arrive with news of a world-threatening attack. The film, like the book, deliberately leaves many unanswered questions, allowing viewers to draw their own conclusions.

In an interview with Variety, author Rumaan Alam discussed the intentional ambiguity of the story. He emphasized that even he does not know all the answers, and part of the joy of storytelling is letting readers interpret events through their own perspectives.

“Leave the World Behind” is currently available for streaming on Netflix, providing an opportunity for audiences to delve into the thought-provoking themes and debates it presents.