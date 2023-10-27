Elon Musk’s Vision for X: Challenging YouTube and LinkedIn

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), is determined to transform the social media platform into an all-encompassing app that caters to all imaginable digital services. Musk’s recent conversation with X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, revealed his ambitious plans for X to directly compete with YouTube and the professional networking site LinkedIn. The goal is to position X as a future rival to these established platforms.

In a meeting with X employees, Musk and Yaccarino emphasized their intention to challenge YouTube and LinkedIn, as well as other corporate information dissemination platforms such as PR Newswire. This move is part of Musk’s broader strategy to leverage the foundations of Twitter and build the comprehensive X app, which will facilitate not only social interactions but also financial transactions.

As X approaches its one-year anniversary under Musk’s leadership, it has already introduced audio and video calling features, expanding its functionalities beyond traditional social media interactions.

While X’s user base has reportedly declined since Musk’s acquisition, Yaccarino asserts that over 500 million people still access the platform on a monthly basis. The CEO further claims that users spend an average of 32 minutes per day on the platform, resulting in a combined total of 7.8 billion active minutes daily. Although there are no official figures available to confirm a specific user comparison before and after Musk’s acquisition, analytics companies have reported a decrease in X’s user count.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion raised concerns among advertisers regarding the platform’s content moderation policies and the risk of their ads appearing in potentially harmful environments. Consequently, many advertisers left X, leading to a substantial decline in advertising revenue. To mitigate this, Musk has shifted towards generating income through subscriptions and limiting access to previously free features.

While Musk’s vision for X is ambitious, only time will reveal whether the platform can successfully challenge YouTube and LinkedIn in the future.

