Sean Strickland Wants Elon Musk to Buy Instagram for Freedom

In the latest development in the wild and unfiltered world of Sean Strickland, the UFC fighter has made a bold request to none other than Elon Musk. Strickland, known for his outspoken and uncensored social media presence, wants the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX to acquire Instagram, the platform he believes is “absolutely f***ing trash.”

Strickland’s disdain for Instagram is no secret. His controversial driver-seat videos have landed him in hot water before, with their outlandish language and explicit content. However, Strickland sees Instagram as a crucial tool for modern fighters and believes that Musk has the power to change the platform for the better.

In a tweet earlier this year, Strickland expressed his desire for Musk to “buy Instagram,” suggesting that they should start a GoFundMe campaign to make it happen. The UFC middleweight champion’s offer is not to be taken lightly, especially considering the rivalry between Musk and Instagram’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

The animosity between Musk and Zuckerberg is well-documented, with rumors of a cage fight between the two tech titans at one point. Strickland’s proposal to have Musk buy out Instagram could potentially ignite a whole new chapter in this bitter rivalry.

Elon Musk, often considered the “best kind of billionaire,” is known for his audacious and unpredictable behavior. His appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he famously smoked a joint with host Joe Rogan, solidified his status as a beloved figure in internet culture.

With his willingness to push boundaries and challenge authority, Musk shares many similarities with Sean Strickland. Both are unfiltered, outspoken, and unafraid to go against the grain. Whether or not Musk will consider Strickland’s proposal remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain – the UFC fighter will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in and out of the octagon.