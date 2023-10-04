Elon Musk Tests Streaming Capabilities of X with Diablo IV

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently put the streaming capabilities of his social media platform, X, to the test playing the popular video game Diablo IV. Musk, who acquired X last year, live-streamed himself playing the role-playing game and expressed his satisfaction with the platform’s performance.

In a tweet, Musk wrote, “Tested the X video game streamer system last night. It works! Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon tonight live on this platform.” He also shared his enthusiasm for video games, stating that playing games with his kids and friends is how he spends his non-work waking hours.

X Media Engineering Lead, Mark Kalman, released a walkthrough video on X, explaining how livestreaming works for premium subscribers through the platform’s Media Studio. This move indicates Musk’s plans to transform X into an all-in-one app that may offer additional services such as payment, food ordering, and ride-hailing, similar to China’s WeChat, a multi-purpose app developed Tencent.

Elon Musk’s foray into streaming gaming on X highlights his commitment to expanding the platform’s capabilities and attracting a broader user base. As the founder of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, Musk’s influence and vision could lead to the evolution of X into a comprehensive social media app that offers a wide range of services beyond gaming and livestreaming.

