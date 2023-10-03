Elon Musk’s X Corp is Experimenting with Video Game Streaming Feature

Elon Musk’s microblogging platform, X Corp, is testing a video game streaming feature that resembles American video live streaming service Twitch. Currently, this feature is only available to premium subscribers of X.

The platform showcased this new feature through an anonymous account during a 54-minute Diablo IV live stream titled, “Just a quick test of X video game streaming.” This move indicates X’s interest in expanding its offerings and exploring different forms of content.

In addition to video game streaming, X is planning to incorporate a live shopping feature on its app in collaboration with Paris Hilton, a well-known American media personality and businesswoman. This partnership aims to provide users with an interactive shopping experience through live video.

X has expressed its focus on attracting new creators to its platform and expanding its video capabilities. Elon Musk has previously stated his intention to transform X into an “everything app,” similar to China’s WeChat. An “everything app” refers to a platform that integrates various features such as video streaming, payment services, and more into a single application.

As X continues to experiment and add new features, it seeks to diversify its offerings and appeal to a wider audience. By incorporating video game streaming and live shopping, X aims to provide users with a comprehensive and engaging experience within its platform.

Sources:

– Image source: Moneycontrol