Elon Musk Criticizes Paris Hilton’s Cookware Brand Following Advertising Withdrawal

In a recent turn of events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Paris Hilton’s cookware brand after her media company, 11:11, withdrew an advertising deal with X (formerly Twitter). Musk’s mocking comment came after he faced major backlash for supporting a post containing antisemitic content on his platform, resulting in the withdrawal of ads from big companies like IBM and Apple.

Although Musk’s comment may have been perceived as angry or dismissive, it is important to acknowledge Hilton’s longstanding efforts in building a brand centered around food-related interests. Hilton even debuted her own Netflix series titled “Cooking with Paris” in 2021, which received positive reviews.

11:11 Media, Paris Hilton’s company, has confirmed that they have pulled their ad campaign from X. However, it remains unclear whether this suspension is temporary or permanent. Initially, Hilton partnered with Musk to promote her pink cookware collection, known as the “Be An Icon Collection,” which is available at Walmart stores nationwide. The original agreement was for both parties to share the generated revenue.

The recent controversy surrounding Musk stems from his response to a tweet that made derogatory comments about Jewish communities. Musk’s support for the comment drew criticism, leading to major companies discontinuing their advertising on his social media platform X.

While Hilton’s cookware brand may have faced a setback with the withdrawal of the advertising deal, it is important to recognize her contributions to the culinary world and her dedication to building a brand centered around food. Only time will tell how this controversy will impact both Hilton and Musk’s business ventures moving forward.