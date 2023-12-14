In a recent scene from the Netflix film “Leave the World Behind,” self-driving Teslas cause chaos after a cyber attack. While many saw the scene as a cautionary tale about the dangers of technology, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a different reaction.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., is no stranger to controversy and speculation. Recently, he found himself at the center of a social media storm after his reaction to a scene from the Netflix film “Leave the World Behind.” The scene in question depicts a fleet of self-driving Teslas causing havoc following a cyber attack that activates their self-driving capabilities.

While many viewers interpreted the scene as a warning about the potential dangers of technology, Musk took a different approach. In a post on X, Musk emphasized the resilience of Tesla vehicles in an apocalyptic scenario, stating, “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!”

This response seemed to diverge significantly from the thematic focus of the scene, which highlighted the dark side of technological advancements. Some X users expressed disappointment in Musk’s interpretation, feeling that he missed the underlying message of the scene. They pointed out that the self-driving Teslas were intentionally causing chaos, effectively showcasing the potential dangers of unchecked technology.

However, Musk’s fascination with apocalypse technology is not a new development. He has previously expressed his desire to make Tesla a leader in this field. In an interview with Jay Leno, Musk boasted about the bulletproof nature of the Tesla truck, stating that it would be a valuable asset in the event of an apocalypse. He also warned about the potential downsides of technological progress, acknowledging that it doesn’t always lead to positive outcomes.

Overall, Musk’s reaction to the Tesla scene in “Leave the World Behind” offers a glimpse into his unique perspective on technology and its implications. While some may find his interpretation puzzling, it aligns with his focus on creating strong, durable technology that can withstand extreme scenarios.