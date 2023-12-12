Elon Musk’s Surprising Take on Netflix’s Latest Movie Sparks Controversy

In the era of social media, it’s common for celebrities to share their thoughts on movies and TV shows. However, when Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, weighed in on Netflix’s new movie, Leave The World Behind, it caused quite a stir. Musk’s comment may have missed the mark, but it ignited a heated discussion among viewers.

The controversial moment came after Netflix released a clip from the film, featuring Julia Roberts’ character surrounded a line of Teslas. The cars were all brand new and equipped with self-driving capabilities. In the scene, it becomes apparent that the cars have been hacked, leading to chaos and destruction on the road.

Instead of reflecting on the film’s powerful message about technology’s potential dangers, Musk took the opportunity to promote Teslas. He pointed out that even in a post-apocalyptic world, where gasoline is no longer available, Teslas could still run thanks to their ability to charge from solar panels.

Musk’s statement drew criticism from X users, who accused him of missing the point of the scene. Many argued that his comment was unrelated to the film’s core message. Some even suggested that Musk’s response was triggered seeing Tesla featured in the movie.

While Musk’s interpretation may have raised eyebrows, it didn’t detract from the impact of the film. Leave The World Behind, based on Rumaan Alam’s book, has garnered attention for its thought-provoking story and unsettling ending. Although some viewers were left disappointed the conclusion, Alam defended it, emphasizing that the book concludes with a question mark, leaving room for interpretation.

If you haven’t seen Leave The World Behind, it’s available to stream on Netflix. Watch it and join the conversation about the film’s themes and how technology can shape our future.