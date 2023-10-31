Elon Musk’s Surprising Humor during Interview Diverts from Serious Topics

During a recent lengthy and engaging interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk managed to inject some unexpected humor into the conversation. The discussion initially revolved around the negative coverage Musk receives in the media. Rogan raised the question of whether negative opinions expressed in articles, particularly in reputable publications like The New York Times, carry more weight due to their wide readership.

Musk, known for his candid responses, voiced his difficulty in reading The New York Times these days, implying the significant impact it has on public perception. This prompted Rogan to mention a grave error made the Times in a past report, which involved the misattribution of an explosion at Gaza City’s al-Ahli hospital. The newspaper mistakenly relied on Hamas claims, only to later realize that the explosion resulted from a misfired Hamas missile.

Rather than dwelling on the seriousness of the situation, Musk injected a dash of humor cleverly substituting “Hamas” with “hummus,” prompting both himself and Rogan to share a moment of laughter. This unexpected diversion momentarily lightened the mood of a potentially heavy topic.

As the conversation progressed, Musk continued his comedic streak proposing a humorous solution to the conflict in the Middle East, suggesting that cutting off chickpea exports would bring the opposing side to their knees. Rogan joined in with a witty remark about introducing pineapple and anchovy pizza to resolve any lingering animosity.

While humor may seem out of place amidst serious discussions, it serves as a reminder that even in the face of difficult circumstances, finding a moment of levity can provide relief and create connections between individuals. In this instance, Musk’s humorous interjections brought a refreshing twist to an intense conversation.

