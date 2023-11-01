Elon Musk Reflects on the Impact of Social Media: A Glimpse into the Dark Side of Instagram

In a fascinating revelation during a recent podcast interview, Elon Musk opened up about his decision to delete his Instagram account and his growing concerns about the negative effects of social media, particularly Instagram. The tech mogul shared that he became increasingly self-conscious and shallow as he found himself indulging in posting selfies to garner likes.

Musk’s reflection highlights the deeper societal pressures at play on social media platforms like Instagram, where the pursuit of validation through “pretty pictures” has become the norm. He even expressed concerns about the impact on happiness, stating, “I am concerned that Instagram actually leads to more unhappiness, not less.” Musk believes that the carefully curated feeds create an illusion of people having a great time and looking better than they truly are, leading to a sense of inadequacy and sadness among users.

The SpaceX founder’s decision to delete his Instagram account in 2018, despite having amassed millions of followers, reflects his growing discomfort with the platform. Musk’s disillusionment with Instagram prompted him to acquire another social media platform, Twitter, now known as X, in October 2022 for a staggering $44 billion. He shared that he appreciates X, as it discourages the selfie culture that dominates Instagram, providing a space where people can freely share their thoughts without being judged based solely on their appearance.

Musk’s concerns about the negative impact of social media platforms like Instagram align with various studies conducted over the years. Research has consistently shown how excessive use of social media can have detrimental effects, particularly on women and teenagers. Studies from institutions such as the University of New South Wales and Macquarie University have revealed that even just 30 minutes of scrolling through Instagram can significantly impact a woman’s body image perception.

As Musk continues his journey of technological innovation, it is evident that he recognizes the need to critically examine the societal implications of the platforms he ventures into. Through his introspection and candidness, he sheds light on the dark side of Instagram and encourages us to question whether these platforms truly contribute to our overall happiness.

