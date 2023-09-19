Elon Musk Considers Turning X into a Paid Service

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), has expressed interest in making the social network a paid service. During a meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk discussed the possibility of X users paying a monthly fee to access and use the platform. Although no concrete plans were announced, Musk stated that he sees this move as a way to combat the increasing presence of bots on the platform.

Musk believes that charging a small amount for X would help fend off bots, as artificial intelligence technologies are becoming more advanced and can easilypass CAPTCHA tests. It is worth noting that X has experienced a sharp decline in advertising revenue over the past few months, which could be a driving factor behind Musk’s consideration of turning it into a paid service.

The decline in advertising revenue for X began shortly after Musk acquired the social network, and it has been struggling to recover ever since. According to Bloomberg, X’s advertising revenue dropped a staggering 89% between February and March 2023, compared to the previous September-October period. Musk has also accused the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of “boycotting” X, resulting in an additional 60% decrease in advertising revenue.

If X were to become a paid service, it remains unclear how the platform would change or what features would be restricted to paying users. However, many speculate that a subscription model would likely decrease the number of users on the platform, as not everyone would be willing to pay for access. The future of X continues to be uncertain, but Musk’s consideration of making it a paid service could potentially reshape the social network landscape.

